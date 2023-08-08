A retardant line stretched out across the ground near Osoyoos. Controlled burns have been completed on multiple flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS)

A retardant line stretched out across the ground near Osoyoos. Controlled burns have been completed on multiple flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service. (BCWS)

Telus service down again around Eagle Bluff Wildfire area in Osoyoos

The more than 7,000-hectare wildfire continues to burn near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is keeping up efforts on the Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos but communications are once again down for some residents.

Telus customers in the Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass areas briefly had service restored on Monday, Aug. 7, after it was knocked out by the fire. By 2:12 p.m., though, it was out again according to Telus.

An update on Tuesday morning says there is no cause yet identified, and no estimated time that service will be restored. The original outage was caused by damage to Telus infrastructure from the fire.

BC Wildfire Service sees success with controlled Eagle Bluff wildfire ignitions

The most recent update available has the fire still sitting at over 7,060 hectares burned in Canada alone.

BCWS worked on several controlled burns over the last week that were successful, including one that was coordinated with U.S. crews across the border.

Monday, Aug. 7, was set to be the last night BCWS had planned to have overnight shifts for structure protection crews.

