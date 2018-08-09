Temperature records broken Wednesday, even hotter conditions today in B.C.

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday’s scorching temperatures broke several records.

With the hottest day of the week upon us, cities across B.C. have the potential to break maximum temperature records.

Environment Canada is warning temperatures could be over 40 C in some areas this Thursday.

“A ridge of high pressure has brought unseasonably hot weather into southern B.C.,” writes Environment Canada.

“Daytime maximum temperatures will climb a couple more degrees today and reach 37 C at many localities with a few spots crossing the 40 C mark. Overnight minimum temperatures will only recover to the upper teens to 20 C mark.”

Meteorologists warn that it will remain hot on Friday as daytime highs remain in the mid to upper 30Cs.

Related: No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

“Significant cooling will occur on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area overnight Friday,” adds Environment Canada.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Experts also recommend checking in on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Also seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Related: Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Related: Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

While today is set to be the hottest day this week, yesterday’s scorching temperatures broke seven records in the province;

Cache Creek Area

New record: 38.8 C

Old record: 37.5 C set in 1981

Records kept since 1912

Lillooet

Tied record: 39 C

Old record: 39 C set in 1981

Records kept since 1881

Lytton

New record: 40.6 C

Old record: 40.4 C set in 1981

Records kept since 1921

Malahat

New record: 31.5 C

Old record: 30.5 C set in 1987

Records kept since 1986

Merritt

New record: 36.3 C

Old record: 35.0 C set in 1978

Records kept since 1918

Pemberton

New record: 38.7 C

Old record: 37.0 C set in 1981

Records kept since 1908

Squamish

New record: 33.2 C

Old record: 32.2 C set in 1960

Records kept since 1960

DYK: our HEAT alerting criteria varies for the different regions across BC? The criteria is based on the 95th percentiles of maximum temperatures for each region. Mortality statistics from @CDCofBC are also part of the equation. FMI: https://t.co/Ptxa9qsQsq #BCwx pic.twitter.com/F6iIHwehTR — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 7, 2018

Related: Okanagan store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.