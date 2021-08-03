A helicopter delivers water onto the White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold on July 24, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)

Temporary camp set up for 200-plus firefighters at Kin Race Track in Vernon

Public asked to stay away, respect privacy of firefighting personnel who will call camp home

BC Wildfire Services has erected a fire camp on the former Kin Race Track lands, referred to as the North Okanagan Complex fire camp.

Access is limited to BC Wildfire Service personnel and approved visitors only meaning the public is asked to not use the Kin Race Track area and respect the privacy of those who will be calling the grounds home for the next four to six weeks.

This will be the base of operations for about 200 firefighters and support staff responding to area wildfires, including the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The camp is anticipated to be in operation for the next month and a half.

BC Wildfire Service sets up camps where needed to house and feed firefighters and staff through the duration of an incident. Tent sites, kitchen facilities, shower and washrooms, warehousing and management offices are all available for staff.

Residents who normally use the race track for recreation are urged to visit other parks.

“The City of Vernon welcomes BC Wildfire Service to our community and would like to thank all firefighters and support personnel who are working tirelessly across the province in response to wildfire activities taking place,” a statement from the city reads.

