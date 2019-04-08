Temporary closures of two parks for flood restoration work

Sutherland Bay Park and Sarsons Park will be temporarily closed during April

In advance of the spring freshet, city crews will begin flood restoration work on two parks throughout the month of April.

Sutherland Bay Park will undergo partial closures of the boat launch and the park areas for foreshore work and paving repairs.

Sarsons Park will also close temporarily for restoration of damaged turf and beach areas, as well as the construction of shoreline protection structures.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

