Temporary four-way stop should come down: Vernon city staff

Temporary stop sign received positive feedback but administration says it’s unwarranted when construction is complete

City of Vernon staff is recommending to council on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, a temporary four-way stop at 20th Street and 43rd Avenue be removed upon construction’s completion. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

City of Vernon councillors will consider removing a temporary stop sign at 20th Street and 43rd Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 13, but residents indicated they would like to see it remain permanently.

Coun. Akbal Mund brought the item forward at the last meeting of council. He said he was receiving positive feedback about the four-way stop.

The stop sign was added due to increased traffic volume as motorists detoured from construction in the surrounding area, but administration said once Pleasant valley Road is reopened, 20th Street won’t be as busy and there won’t be a need for a four-way stop.

Administration will continue to monitor traffic patterns on 20th Street and at the intersection with 43rd Avenue until construction is complete, the report to council reads.

“At this time, it will be returned to a two-way stop control as retaining an unwarranted four-way stop is an undesirable precedent and a known safety hazard,” the report reads.

