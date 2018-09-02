Temporary outage planned at Vernon recycling facility

The Recycling Drop Centre will be temporarily out of service from Wednesday to Friday.

Residents are advised that the Recycling Drop Centre at the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility will be out of service from Wednesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 7 due to electrical work required as part of the entrance upgrade.

“A power pole is being removed and a new underground electrical supply to the Blue Bag and Cardboard compactors is being installed. As a result, the Recycling Drop Centre will be temporarily out of service from Wednesday to Friday,” said Dale Danallanko, RDF Operations Manager. “We expect to reopen the Recycling Drop Centre on Saturday, Sept. 8.”

Residents are encouraged to make use of the Recycle BC curbside recycling programs, or visit one of the two local Recycle BC Depots in Vernon Interior Freight and Bottle Depot and Venture Training to drop off their recyclables.