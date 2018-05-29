Temporary parking available at Vernon City Hall

The staff parking lot will be open to City Hall visitors May 31 due to roadwork

The City of Vernon staff parking lot will be open to City Hall visitors while roadwork is underway May 31. (Photo submitted)

Visitors to Vernon City Hall are welcome to park in the staff parking lot adjacent to City Hall by entering on 31st Street May 31.

The change is required due to the paving of 30th Street from north of 31st Avenue to 35th Avenue that will take place weather permitting.

“The area will be well marked with two accessible parking spots provided,” the city said in a release. “Please follow the footpaths around to the front of the building to the main entrance.”

Work is expected to be completed in one day and regular access to the parking lots will resume June 1.

