The City of Vernon staff parking lot will be open to City Hall visitors while roadwork is underway May 31. (Photo submitted)

Temporary parking available at Vernon City Hall

The staff parking lot will be open to City Hall visitors May 31 due to roadwork

Visitors to Vernon City Hall are welcome to park in the staff parking lot adjacent to City Hall by entering on 31st Street May 31.

The change is required due to the paving of 30th Street from north of 31st Avenue to 35th Avenue that will take place weather permitting.

“The area will be well marked with two accessible parking spots provided,” the city said in a release. “Please follow the footpaths around to the front of the building to the main entrance.”

Work is expected to be completed in one day and regular access to the parking lots will resume June 1.

Related: Vernon tax notices issued

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds
Next story
Complaints abound over old Vernon Legion site

Just Posted

Complaints abound over old Vernon Legion site

City of Vernon inundated with complaints; send letter to property owner

Serious crash on Okanagan Landing Road

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon.

City of Vernon to withdraw RCMP integrated services support to municipalities

Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Coldstream could be without RCMP support services shortly

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Pospisil falls in France

Vernon tennis star loses opening-round match at French Open Grand Slam event

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Missing monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

Vernon Performing Arts Centre Society bursaries open

Applications are open until Sept. 17

Thunder strike Velocity in playoff thriller

Vernon Invitational Minor Fastball Tournament attracts 31 teams

Vernon Film Society screening more than a riveting drama

The Vernon Film Society presents The Insult at the Vernon Towne Cinema June 4

O’Keefe Ranch celebrates fathers

Father’s Day activities lined up at Ranch

Temporary parking available at Vernon City Hall

The staff parking lot will be open to City Hall visitors May 31 due to roadwork

Vernon’s Seaton jazz gets top honours prior to year-end gig

Year-end performance at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre May 30

B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Bailout bodes well for those depending on pipeline project’s success, says Chilliwack-area chief

Most Read