Return of caribou herd prompts temporary snowmobiling closure near Sicamous

Lake Play area on Queest Mountain closed for the second time this year

Mountain caribou from an endangered herd have returned to an area adjacent to the area closed to snowmobiling on Queest Mountain. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sightings of mountain caribou from a threatened herd have once again prompted the closure of a snowmobiling area on Queest Mountain.

Sled Sicamous announced the temporary closure online on March 4. It extends to the Lake Play area immediately southwest of the area which is closed all winter long as a consideration for the small herd of caribou. The Lake Play area was closed in late January and then reopened a few days later after caribou were spotted there.

Read More: Shuswap Search and Rescue retrieve couple from Owlhead

Read More: Shuswap mom helps others find their own outdoor adventures

Those not familiar with the Queest Mountain snowmobiling area are asked to avoid it until the animals have moved on.

The snowmobile club asked that sledders visit their pages on the Queest area and the mountain caribou on www.sledsicamous.com before setting out.

According to the provincial government’s Caribou Recovery Program, many of Southern B.C.’s caribou herds are in decline but the Frisby-Boulder Herd, which sometimes ranges in the Queest area, is especially fragile. Its size was estimated at only 11 animals in late 2019. In January, tracks believed to have been made by four caribou were located on Queest.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Snow