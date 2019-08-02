Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

A temporary use permit has been granted to a modified bed and breakfast operation on Carmi Road near Penticton.

The bed and breakfast, on a 4.5-hectare property, has guests staying in three sleeping accessory buildings used as sleeping facilities.

The definitions in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s bylaws do not allow the use of accessory structures for bead and breakfast operations.

As a result, the temporary use permit was needed.

While bed and breakfast operations are permitted as small-scale home-based businesses, they are normally limited to a principal dwelling and not accessory buildings on the property.

“In considering this proposal, administration is concerned that allowing accessory buildings to be used for guest accommodation creates a physical separation between the guests and the residents that would not normally be contemplated, and breaks the nexus between a dwelling unit and the accommodation units and which naturally limits the scale and impacts of a bed and breakfast use,” regional district planner JoAnn Peachey said in her report.

“There is concern that this arrangement would increase the potential for noise and disruption of the natural environment.”

However, Ron Obirek, director for Electoral Area D, said the existing regulations are “an example of where our zoning rules don’t meet reality.”

The small accessory buildings provide sleeping accommodations but do not have washrooms or cooking facilities.

The temporary permit, for 18 months, was approved by the regional district board.

When the permit comes up for renewal, it will be considered for a three-year period.

news@summerlandreview.com
