Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

A 10-year-old girl from British Columbia has died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight in the United States.

The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified the girl as Janice Xu of West Vancouver.

The coroner says she died Thursday evening.

Xu was flying from Los Angeles to Seattle with Delta Air Lines.

Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, says in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 2423 returned to the Los Angeles airport after departing for Seattle because of a medical emergency.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says in a written report that paramedics responded to the airport just before 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

“Paramedics responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the report says.

Her death was determined on scene, it says.

The report is titled “cardiac arrest,” however it says the police department will handle the death investigation and the coroner will determine the cause of death.

The police department deferred questions to the coroner.

— By Amy Smart in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

