Crews are on scene trying to rescue the boy. (Contributed)

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

The boy has been rescued from the manhole.

Witnesses say he’s being taken to hospital by ambulance

_______

ORIGINAL STORY

Emergency crews are responding to Westbank where a 10-year-old boy is reported to be stuck in a manhole.

The incident took place at 1900 Quail Lane, near the Westbank First Nation Health & Wellness Centre this afternoon.

According to witnesses on the scene, the boy climbed into the hole himself.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Just Posted

Vernon students strike for climate justice

Students took part in a protest at the Vernon Law Courts Friday, organized by Earth Strike Vernon

Enderby resident reels in $75,000 lotto win

Meanwhile a second North Okanagan resident picked up $75,000 on BC/49

Vernon’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

Help shape the future of recreation in Vernon: City

City of Vernon using two surveys to collect public input on future recreational services

Vernon-area poet up for prestigious award

Laisha Rosnau’s collection of poems, Our Familiar Hunger, touches on Ukrainian-Canadian experience

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and The Shuswap Pie Company

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Most Read