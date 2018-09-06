Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Shots were fired and police swarmed the area …

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.

One person has been escorted out of the building and was put in a police car by multiple officers.

UPDATE: 11:38 a.m.

RCMP are packing up and one man is being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Update 11:22 a.m.

A witness on scene for an hour has been watching Kelowna RCMP working with K9 Units and SWAT in what he believes is a hostage situation.

Scott Beatty, from Penticton, says he heard officers say it is a hostage situation and that the suspect is well known.

Police are on megaphone with guns drawn and canine units are in the building. Police and SWAT have entered the building and shouting can be heard on scene.

One officer on the speaker shouted that a man is under arrest for mischief.

A person is being escorted to the police vehicle now.

Watch our Facebook live here.

Original

RCMP have swarmed a commercial building and have drawn their weapons as they deal with a distraught man on Adams Road.

On Sept. 6 shortly before 9:30 am, Kelowna RCMP were called to a commercial business located in the 300 block of Adams Road, for reports of a disturbance involving a distraught male.

“RCMP officers have established a perimeter around the commercial building,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The RCMP South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT), Police Dog Services and specially trained crisis negotiators have been called to the scene to assist, as police continue their efforts to make contact, communicate and negotiate with the man.

“RCMP are asking the general public to avoid the area until such time as the situation is resolved, as temporary road closures have been put in place of along Adams Road between Edwards Road and Sexsmith Road,” adds Cpl. O’Donaghey.

