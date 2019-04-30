LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz applauds after a final investment declaration was signed by LNG Canada joint venture participants to build an LNG export facility in Kitimat, during a news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The head of LNG Canada says Ottawa’s trade and diplomatic frictions with Beijing have had no impact on the massive project that will one day ship liquefied natural gas from British Columbia to major Asian economies including China. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at all’: LNG Canada CEO

State-controlled Chinese energy firm, PetroChina, owns a 15-per-cent stake in $40-billion project

The head of LNG Canada says Ottawa’s trade and diplomatic frictions with Beijing have had no impact on the massive project that will one day ship liquefied natural gas from British Columbia to major Asian economies — including China.

In an interview today, Andy Calitz says the tensions between Canada and China have never been raised at any of LNG Canada’s executive committee meetings.

READ MORE: B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The state-controlled Chinese energy firm, PetroChina, owns a 15-per-cent stake in the $40-billion project — which Calitz says is on track to start transporting gas in late 2023.

Calitz says China is actually quite proud that it plans to bring in Canadian gas to help it replace its coal power plants, improve air quality and lower greenhouse-gas emissions.

In recent weeks, China has blocked Canadian canola-seed shipments — which is widely seen as a response to Canada’s move in December to arrest senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of the United States.

Since Meng’s arrest, China has detained two Canadian citizens on allegations of endangering Chinese national security and has sentenced two Canadians to death for drug-related convictions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property
Next story
Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Just Posted

Venture Adventure to host Vernon’s first Amazing Race

World-class cycler from Vernon, Leah Goldstein, will also attend the charity event on May 11.

Suspicious vehicle leads Vernon police to a possession of stolen property and drug trafficking investigation

“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

Vernon RCMP seek witnesses of suspicious fire

The incident took place Sunday, April 14 in downtown Vernon.

Free parking in downtown Vernon Saturday

This will mark the second of seven free parking days the city has granted the DVA for 2019.

Vernon puts wheels in motion for bike to work week

Bike to work and school week takes place May 27 - June 2 throughout the province.

Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries

Spencer Sawatzky of Coldstream raised $8,000 for Jeans Day Foundation

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Site selected for Summerland solar project

Former public works yard and storage area chosen for Solar+Storage Project

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

Letter: Economic, social benefits to be gained with climate action

How much will climate action cost? In Feldheim, Germany all energy is… Continue reading

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Most Read