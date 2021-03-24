Tesla supercharger station coming to Vernon

A station with 16 charging stalls is under construction near Walmart

Electric car drivers in Vernon will soon have access to a new Tesla supercharger station in the city.

The station with 16 charging stalls is currently under construction at 2200 58th Avenue, on the same lot as the Vernon Walmart at the north end of town.

The stalls come as part of Natural Resource Canada’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment initiative. The program’s latest phase will see 78 fast-charging electric vehicle stations installed across the country, totalling $3 million in B.C. alone.

The projects’ completion schedules have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic; the 2020 projects have been given an extra 12 months to compensate for supply chain disruptions.

READ MORE: Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time

READ MORE: Overheated stock market at risk of bubble in a disconnect from economy, experts say

Brendan Shykora

Electric vehicles