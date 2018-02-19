The 2018 Vernon Walk for ALS is set for June

Thanks to dedicated volunteers, this year’s event will take place June 9 at Polson Park in Vernon

  • Feb. 19, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

The 2018 Vernon Walk for ALS committee met for the first time Feb. 15 to plan for this year’s walk, taking place Saturday, June 9 at Polson Park.

The walk was in jeopardy due to a lack of volunteers, but when the call for help was sent out by local media, the community answered.

“I am thrilled to meet our new volunteer walk committee,” said Wendy Toyer, executive director for the ALS Society of B.C. “Without their support we could not hold a Walk for ALS in Vernon.

“This event is part of a nationwide effort to raise funds to support people living with ALS and the ALS Canadian Research Program.”

This year’s volunteers who make up the commmittee are:Clarke Warren, Sharon Machin, Dean and Kathy Anderson, Darlene Jaeger, coordinator Jennifer Jeyes, Vicki Heal, Phyllis Robertson, Nichoel Crawford and Samantha Mayall.

