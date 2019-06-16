Shirelle, Veronica and Jodi from The Medicine Shoppe, which will be raffling a Giant XTC Jr 20 bike valued at $399 to raise funds for the ride. (Contributed)

The annual event takes place Sunday, June 23 at Creekside Park in Coldstream

Pre-registrations, sponsorships and donations for the CMHA annual Ride Don’t Hide event have raised more than $34,000 to date towards the $60,000 goal to raise awareness and funds for local mental health.

The event takes place Sunday, June 23 at Creekside Park in Coldstream. Registration is $35 for youth and adults, and free for children 12 and under. Participants also have the option of having the registration fee waived if they raise $100 in donations.

“We are grateful for the continued support and generosity from our community members who rally around our family, friends, neighbours and co-workers who are living with mental health challenges,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District Executive Director.

The family-oriented event is open to all ages and skill levels, from a 2.2 km fun course to a more challenging 40 km ride. New this year is ‘Stride Don’t Hide,’ a walking route for non-cyclists to take part in combatting mental health stigma. For those who prefer the great indoors, Soul Studio is hosting a virtual Spin Ryde indoors the day of the event.

Attendees will enjoy coffee, muffins and donuts courtesy of Tim Hortons, a pre-route warm-up from Ladies World, a post-route lunch of sandwiches, water and cookies donated by Subway, plus kids activities from the Okanagan Science Centre and O’Keefe Ranch, and good times from the SUN FM Fun Seeker.

National and local event sponsor, The Medicine Shoppe will be raffling a Giant XTC Jr 20 bike valued at $399 to raise funds for the ride. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and available at The Medicine Shoppe in Vernon, at the Sunshine Festivaland at the ride on June 23. The draw will take place at Creekside Park after the participants have returned from the ride and walk.

“I believe it is crucial that we recognize mental health as an important part of our overall wellness. Once we begin to encourage dialogue with all patients about mental health, we will create valuable opportunities to support individuals and communities in achieving both physical and mental wellness,” said Medicine Shoppe owner/pharmacist Jodi Cunningham.

Funds raised will help support youth programs and suicide prevention initiatives:

  • Super Saturday, an early intervention and prevention activity-based out of school program for children aged 7-12 years old that have a parent living with a mental illness.
  • Friday Night Live, which offers youth 13-17 a peer-support activity-based program to manage their mental wellness.
  • Youth Connections, a prevention-based education sessions for youth and youth leaders in school and club settings to address youth substance use, mental health promotion and suicide prevention to equips youth with knowledge and tools for managing mental health and wellness through building relationships and providing a knowledge-base of community resources to access help.
  • Suicide Prevention and Intervention through the 24/7 Crisis Line, serving the North Okanagan, workshops, resources and grief support.

Individuals, families and teams can register for the ride, stride or Spin Ryde online at vernon.ridedonthide.ca or at the event from 8 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Related: Vernon CMHA benefits from Ride Don’t Hide garage sale

Related: Vernon Ride Don’t Hide event raises $59,000

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Just Posted

Vernon pitcher tosses second n0-hitter of season

Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

The annual event takes place Sunday, June 23 at Creekside Park in Coldstream

Pre-registrations, sponsorships and donations for the CMHA annual Ride Don’t Hide event… Continue reading

Vernon seeks additional fetal alcohol syndrome support B.C.-wide

“We are making a difference but we could make even more of a difference”

Highlander dancer off to Canadians

Canadians take place July 3-7

Fulton alumnus’ son shines

Jeffery Dawson received the Governor General’s Silver Medal for being the top student in the Faculty of Science at UBC

VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association needs more volunteers to continue offering sessions

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

Harry Dunsdon and Richard Turner became cattlemen

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Gambler 500 hits Okanagan back roads

Hundreds of off road enthusiasts are rallying in the South Okanagan this… Continue reading

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

Most Read