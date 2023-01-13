Kelowna RCMP officers in uniform and plain clothes conducted surveillance and enforcement at Capri Centre Mall Jan. 11. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP officers in uniform and plain clothes conducted surveillance and enforcement at Capri Centre Mall Jan. 11. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

‘The boldness’: Kelowna cops catch Capri crooks

The area at Capri Centre Mall has seen an increase in thefts and other incidents

Several people were arrested at Capri Centre Mall on Jan. 11 following a Kelowna RCMP operation.

Officers in uniform and plain clothes conducted surveillance and enforcement starting in the morning, catching the first thief within 45 minutes.

Over the next few hours, officers arrested a total of six individuals resulting in the recommendation of several charges of theft and detaining one man with numerous warrants for his arrest.

The area has seen an increase in thefts and other reported incidents to the police, according to Const. Mike Gauthier with the community safety unit (CSU).

“The boldness of some of these thefts have become concerning, including one man who grabbed about $50 worth of merchandise, made no efforts of concealing it, and then simply walked out,” said Gauthier.

“Fortunately, he was noticed and taken into custody immediately.”

The goal of the operation was to reduce the incidents and target repeat offenders.

“Expect more,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie of the CSU. “We have additional projects happening soon where we will be working with our local retail loss prevention officers throughout the city to focus on apprehending repeat and violent offenders.”

READ MORE: Cyclist struck on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drag Story Time returns to B.C. library more than 3 years after controversy
Next story
Okanagan senior fighting to keep condo strata from becoming 55+ only

Just Posted

Police in Vernon are investigating after a sex trade worker was sexually assaulted in an SUV in downtown Vernon Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police investigating sexual assault of sex trade worker in downtown Vernon

Four needles were stashed inside a hole in a play structure at Maven Lane and discovered by children at the daycare Jan. 6. (Maven Lane photos)
Vernon daycare confirms 2 children poked by needles at playground

Several areas of SilverStar Mountain Resort have been closed due to avalanche concerns and trees snapping under heavy snow. (Resort photo)
Runs closed at Vernon ski hill due to avalanche risk

Khalen Mackenzie Bonneau
Vernon man missing for more than a month