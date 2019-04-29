The City of Vernon will spend the month of May targeting specific locations to hand out reflectors and safety tips for cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers. (Black Press - file photo)

The City of Vernon, RCMP and ICBC reminds drivers and cyclists to abide by traffic rules

Cyclists, pedestrians and drivers are encouraged to practice safe travel and share the road

As warmer weather arrives, more people are putting down their car keys and putting on their helmets and sneakers, that’s why the City of Vernon, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and ICBC are promoting cyclist and pedestrian safety.

RCMP officers and city volunteers are targeting specific locations during the month of May to hand out reflectors and safety tips for cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers.

There will be signage on location with safety messaging, and a social media campaign using the hashtag #HeadsUp.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck in Vernon, hit-and-run witnesses sought

“ICBC urges drivers and cyclists to watch out for each other and share the road,” said Christine Kirby, local ICBC road safety and community coordinator.

Cyclists are reminded to be cautious and follow the rules of the road.

“Often pedestrian involved collisions occur when drivers are executing right- or left-hand turns at intersections and when pedestrians are either jay-walking, wearing dark clothing or not paying attention to what’s around them as well,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

READ MORE: ‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Brett added, road safety is a shared responsibility. Staying visible and making eye contact with fellow road users is not just a tip, it could reduce your chances of sustaining serious injury or being charged with an offence.

Drivers should also be aware and checking crosswalks and intersections for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Whether we are walking, driving, or riding a bike, we all have a responsibility to take care of each other on our roads and pathways,” said Angela Broadbent, Active Transportation Coordinator at the City of Vernon. “We want everyone to feel safe as they take advantage of the beautiful weather to enjoy a bike ride or walk around Vernon,” said Brett.

For more information on road safety tips, please visit the BCRCMP website or Vernon.ca/headsup.

