The Debaters to bring holiday cheer to Vernon

CBC Radio One’s comedy program to perform Christmas live show at performing arts centre Nov. 23

The Debaters, heard on CBC Radio, will bring a live holiday show to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 23, 2019. (Supplied)

The Debaters has kept many Canadians in their vehicles, glued to the radio, a couple of extra minutes longer than necessary many a times, but now, Vernonites can see the CBC Radio show performed live on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The CBC Radio comedy show hosted by Steve Patterson is coming to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre next Saturday for a live version of its holiday special.

The hilarious and award-winning comedian, Patterson, will be joined by comedians Graham Chittenden and DeAnne Smith.

“With cutting edge stand-up from the three seasoned comedians, plus two brand new, never-before-heard debates about the season,” the live show is a can’t miss, the statement reads. It’s also a can’t miss because it is not being taped for radio.

“Debate is as old as Christmas,” host Patterson said. “Even the three wise men debated about which gifts to get baby Jesus and in the end, none proved very wise. What’s a baby going to do with gold, frankincense or myrrh?”

“Given the surroundings, a blanket would have been a much wiser choice.”

Chittenden is well versed in the art of arguing, “going so far as to debate inanimate objects when a worthy adversary isn’t available,” according to the prepared statement.

“Who hasn’t argued with a string of Christmas lights in the middle of a snowstorm, while dangling off a ladder?” he asked.

International comedian Smith, who has her own Netflix special, Gentleman Elf, is also readying her points to go “mistletoe-to-toe” with opponent Chittenden.

“With everyone on social media reacting to whatever outrage is circulating that day, we’re losing the opportunity to engage in debates the way they were meant to take place,” she said. “At the family dinner table, while drowning out It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Patterson, who has been a pro headliner since ‘97 and has been featured on four Just For Laughs galas, will keep the comedians from falling too far off the rails.

You may know Patterson as that guy who was named Best Male Stand-up Comedian twice at the Canadian Comedy Awards, or from his host work on HGTV’s I Wrecked My House, which earned him a Canadian Screen Awards nomination in 2015.

Those in the audience should expect laughter, important news facts (and nonsense) and perhaps some explicit language. After all, it is a live show and anything can happen.

The Debaters includes the disclaimer: Due to the spontaneous nature of live performances, some language may be inappropriate for younger audience members.

Tickets for the Debaters Live on Tour Holiday Special start at $42 and can be purchased online at ticketseller.ca or 250-549-7469.

Most Read