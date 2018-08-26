The firefighters were in the Central Okanagan, and are now in Vanderhoof

As the smoke lifts from the Okanagan, the hard work of four firefighters is being celebrated on social media.
Mark, Peter, Mike and Larry have been on the front lines in Central B.C. for approximately two weeks, six of which have been night shifts.
The firefighters are now working at Fraser Lake and staying at the Nechanko Secondary School in Vanderhoof, B.C.
Mark, Peter, Mike and Larry have been on the front lines in central B.C. for almost 2 weeks now. So proud of our Brothers. They did 6 night shifts and now on days working at Fraser Lake. When not on duty they rest in Vanderhoof at the Nechako Secondary school. The Echo Lake Bible Camp staff are feeding them well at Gospel Chapel Evangelical Free Church. They had been at the Echo Lake Bible Camp but due to evacuation of Camp they had to move. Keep up the good work and Stay Safe👍🏻. #IAFF #BCPFFA #Kelowna @bcpffa #BCwildfires
Fires continue to burn in B.C. during the wildfire season that has been classified as the second worst in the province’s history, second to 2017.
This year 945 square kilometers have been burned, 1,200 square kilometers burned last year.
