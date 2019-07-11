The Italian Ambassador sips wine in West Kelowna

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri claims the wine from Ciao Bella reminds him of home

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri and Roberto fimue one the Ambassadors visit to Ciao Bella Winery (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Italy’s ambassador to Canada paid a visit to Ciao Bella Winery in West Kelowna this week.

Ambassador Claudio Taffuri is making rounds of Canadian-Italian communities and while in the Okanagan on June 10, he said it is no secret Italians love wine and Roberto Fiume’s winery, Ciao Bella, tastes just like home.

“Part of my duties is to get to know Italians living in Canada. I drove from Calgary to (West Kelowna) and this is one of the best places I have ever seen, some of the best people, very friendly, very personable. It’s a great country and especially the wine, which what the Italians love a lot,” Taffuri said.

He said Ciao Bella Winery’s wine reminds him of Italy, honouring Fiume and his crew.

“It’s so wonderful he came to see us. The ambassador actually said it feels like a little piece of Italy. It really touched my heart to know we are producing the best possible wines we can,” Fiume said.

“May I say that they are a good example of Italy and Italians,” said Taffuri of Fiume and his family.

The ambassador returns to Calgary tomorrow to fly home to Ottawa.

