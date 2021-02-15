The Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides announced that it will be closing its waterslides for good and expanding the RV park. (Dana Lysen Facebook)

The last remaining waterslides in South Okanagan are closing permanently.

Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides owner Tony Slovak announced the decision Feb. 11 on the business’ Facebook page. The slides will be taken down.

“We are expanding the RV park. The expense of running waterslides for two months of the year is too high,” said Slovak.

Comments came flooding in about the fun times people have had there, with many families visiting and staying every summer.

“We’ve come every summer for over a decade. So sad,” one woman posted.

Lauren Gull thanked them for all the memories.

“I’ve also been going since I was a wee one. Thank you so much for all of the wonderful memories over the years!”

Now the nearest waterslides are in Vernon at Splashdown.

Wild N Wet waterslides in West Kelowna closed in 1998. Penticton’s waterpark, Wonderful Waterworld in Skaha, opened in 1996 and closed more than a decade later. An idea to revive waterslides within Skaha Lake Park was met with some public opposition in 2016 and was turned down by local officials.

Then mayor Andrew Jakubeit admitted the issue of leasing a portion of Skaha Lake Park to waterslides has been one that divided the community. Petitions and rallies for and against took place, with those wanting to preserve Skaha Park as greenspace winning the battle.

