The North Valley Gymnastics Society receives grant for facility

The North Valley Gymnastics Society has been operating out of leased or rented facilities for years while fundraising to create this facility.

The North Valley Gymnastics Society has received a grant of $17,250 for the construction of a larger facility in Vernon.

Electoral Areas “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) and “C” (BX / Silver Star) provided the grant, which now qualifies the Regional District of North Okanagan as a ‘Silver Level’ sponsor of the new facility.

Related: Gymnasts finally find a home

Related: North Valley Gymnastics Society flips for new lease

“Ultimately, this is an investment in the happiness and healthiness of the children and youth in our area. We are happy to help the Society get closer to reaching their goal,” said Bob Fleming, Director, Electoral Area “B”. “Supporting the new gymnastics facility will allow the North Valley Gymnastics Club to offer comprehensive programming in a space that fits their needs.”

The North Valley Gymnastics Society has been fundraising to create this facility for years, as the Society has been operating out of leased or rented facilities for over 20 years.

“We applaud the North Valley Gymnastics Society for their fundraising efforts and for their passion in bringing a new facility to life,” said Mike Macnabb, Director of Electoral Area “C”. “Having a wide variety of high-quality recreation and sporting options helps to strengthen our community and can cultivate a life-long commitment to health and wellness.”

The new facility will bring the club from a 5,700 sq. ft. space to a facility with 8,500 sq. ft. which now includes a larger main gym, a pre-school gym, a viewing area for parents or birthday parties, and an office.

“As a non-profit society, we very much appreciate the support of the RDNO in helping us realize a larger, high-quality space,” said Paul Williamson, Board Member of the North Valley Gymnastics Society. “These funds will be used for projects needed to complete our facility, which will provide a safe and welcome atmosphere for our over 560 North Okanagan children and students that attend our gym on a weekly basis.”

“We are so grateful to have this support from the RDNO,” said Robin Nanji, President, North Valley Gymnastics Club. “Our organization has been rooted in the community for decades, and after years of struggling to find a space of our own it is great to be near the finish line thanks to the generosity of the people and organizations in our area.”

The grant from the RDNO was funded through the Community Works Fund (CWF). This fund consists of a stream of federal gas tax funding that is delivered to all local governments in British Columbia, including electoral areas, through a direct annual allocation to support local priorities. Each local government receives CWF funding based on a per capita formula.

As of April 2014, Community Works Fund money can be used for sport, recreation, culture, and tourism infrastructure, including projects such as the new North Valley Gymnastics Facility.

Related: Gymnastics club hoping for construction cash

Related: North Valley gymnasts sparkle

Related: North Valley gymnasts medal

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.