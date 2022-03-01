The Riordan House is named after Penticton’s most notorious bootlegger

The 100-year-old Riordan House sits on the corner of Winnipeg and Eckhardt and once housed Penticton’s most robust rum runner during Prohibition. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

On the northwest corner of Winnipeg Street and Eckhardt Avenue, 100 year old Riordan House is most known for its association with Penticton’s most notorious Prohibition-era bootlegger Dave Riordan.

Further research has uncovered additional noteworthy aspects of its history through its architecture, builder, and owners within the context of Penticton’s history and development.

In 2021, the city of Penticton granted it heritage status.

Anne Hargrave is retired from various government jobs involving land administration including planning, Crown land management and Indigenous land claims. From 2006 and 2009, she had the opportunity to research the sites that formed the listings for Penticton’s Heritage Register.

She will talk about the house’s rich history including about Dave Riordan — a prominent hotel owner and reputed bootlegger. It is rumoured that liquor was hidden in the basement of the Riordan house during Prohibition. The richly detailed interior, which is virtually in original condition, is a reflection of the social prominence and personality of its original owner.

The Brown Bag Lecture Series is an opportunity to spice up your lunch hour with interesting presentations and discussions on a variety of heritage and culture topics.

Join in on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom or in person in the Museum Auditorium (785 Main St) (Seating capacity limited to 25). Admission is by donation. Suggested donation is $2 for adults, $1 for children. For more information contact 250-490-2451.

