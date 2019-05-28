Zygmunt Janiewicz was reportedly last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat.

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

The search for a kayaker’s body is still underway by Kelowna RCMP.

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was last seen on May 17, when he was reported missing after his life jacket and paddle board was found without him.

Search and rescue crews suspended their search for Janiewicz after an aerial and extensive search of Okanagan Lake was conducted on May 20.

RCMP continued their search Tuesday and are notifying underwater divers to keep watch for missing Janiewicz’s body.

Janiewicz was reportedly last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat.

If anyone has any information about Janiewicz they are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300.

