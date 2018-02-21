The SilverStar Dreamweavers Society gives back to the community

It’s all about helping the local community at Silver Star

Directors of the SilverStar Dreamweavers Society Patti Wild (front left), Marjorie Dickson, Elaine Gruenwald, Bonny Junkins and Patti Lefkos present a cheque for $16,000, proceeds from the Do You Believe in Magic? dinner in January, to SilverStar Fire and Rescue volunteer firefighters Richard Rankin (back left), Capt. Lauren Pleavin, Simone Lovsin and Lieut. Dale Florczyk. (photo submitted)

Food and fun at Silver Star Mountain Resort has turned out to be a bonus for the Silver Star Fire and Rescue.

The Silver Star Dreamweavers’ recent fundraising dinner, Do You Believe in Magic? raised $16,000 for the department and presented a cheque to volunteer firefighters Richard Rankin, Capt. Lauren Pleavin, Simone Lovsin and Lieut. Dale Florczyk.

Silver Star Dreamweavers is a non-profit society that was formed to support the Silver Star community. The Jan. 18 fundraising dinner featured Paralympic Gold Medalist Josh Dueck as keynote speaker and entertainment from Director of Magic Leif David and master of ceremonies Robin Baycroft.