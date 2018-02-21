Directors of the SilverStar Dreamweavers Society Patti Wild (front left), Marjorie Dickson, Elaine Gruenwald, Bonny Junkins and Patti Lefkos present a cheque for $16,000, proceeds from the Do You Believe in Magic? dinner in January, to SilverStar Fire and Rescue volunteer firefighters Richard Rankin (back left), Capt. Lauren Pleavin, Simone Lovsin and Lieut. Dale Florczyk. (photo submitted)

The SilverStar Dreamweavers Society gives back to the community

It’s all about helping the local community at Silver Star

  • Feb. 21, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Food and fun at Silver Star Mountain Resort has turned out to be a bonus for the Silver Star Fire and Rescue.

The Silver Star Dreamweavers’ recent fundraising dinner, Do You Believe in Magic? raised $16,000 for the department and presented a cheque to volunteer firefighters Richard Rankin, Capt. Lauren Pleavin, Simone Lovsin and Lieut. Dale Florczyk.

Silver Star Dreamweavers is a non-profit society that was formed to support the Silver Star community. The Jan. 18 fundraising dinner featured Paralympic Gold Medalist Josh Dueck as keynote speaker and entertainment from Director of Magic Leif David and master of ceremonies Robin Baycroft.

RELATED: Dreamweavers fire up support for Silver Star Fire Department

Previous story
BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care
Next story
Trump says more must be done to protect children

Just Posted

UPDATE: Serwa second fastest in ski cross seeding

Kelowna ski cross racer has solid run in the seeding round of the women’s ski cross event

Liberals lukewarm on budget

Liberal North Okanagan-Shuswap MLAs unimpressed with NDP budget

Viper players finalists for league honours

Ty Taylor and Josh Prokop of Vernon Vipers nominated for league hardware

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

Trafalgar Elementary teacher under investigation by Vancouver School Board

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

The SilverStar Dreamweavers Society gives back to the community

It’s all about helping the local community at Silver Star

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

Most Read