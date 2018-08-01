Theft from vehicles increases across North Okanagan

Summer traffic is attracting car thieves

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report a significant rise in theft from autos over the past few weeks, largely due to motorists leaving valuables in their vehicles.

RCMP say the theft incidents are occurring both day and night, a reflection of the summer season bringing out local residents and tourist to popular recreation spots across the North Okanagan that car thieves are now targeting.

These locations include public parks such as Kin Beach, Kalamalka Provincial Park and Kekuli Provincial Park, among the few.

Related: Theft from vehicles plagued North Okanagan three years ago

In a recent two-week period, police saw a 51 per cent increase in theft from autos when compared to the same period last month, says Cst. Kelly Brett.

Another area that saw a significant increase, she said, was Lumby where nine incidents being reported over a two-week period.

The RCMP would like to remind motorists to not leave valuables in their vehicles, ensure all doors are locked and windows are rolled up.

Brett said what thieves are looking for is opportunity, cautioning vehicle owners to not leave themselves vulnerable to victimization.

Top 10 most common items stolen from vehicles:

Smartphones

Personal electronics – tablets, laptops, GPS

Work tools

Credit cards

Identification and documents

Cash and change

Car parts and accessories

Garage door openers

Sunglasses

Keys

