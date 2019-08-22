A bike stolen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. was retrieved by police and returned to its owner the following day. (File photo)

Theft of Vernon teen’s stolen bike has happy ending

A 31 year old man from Alberta was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody facing charges

A Vernon teenager whose mountain bike was stolen on Tuesday received a very welcome phone call from police, who let him know that the bike he’d purchased with hard earned money had been found.

The bike had been stolen in broad daylight outside the Vernon Recreation Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Police responded to the report at about 6:30 p.m. and were told by a witness that a man had approached the bike racks at the main entrance of the centre, cut the lock and fled on the bike.

The witness said the brazen theft took place in a matter of minutes in a crowded area and well within sight of people coming and going from the facility. The witness provided a detailed description of the man, and the owner of the bike was found in the recreation centre.

Police went on numerous patrols Tuesday evening in search of the suspect and stolen bike without success.

On Wednesday morning officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit learned the details of the theft and the suspect’s description.

Read More: Kelowna man arrested after allegedly setting blaze near Fire Department

According to Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the suspect was no new face to the Crime Reduction Unit and tracking him down wasn’t all that difficult.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit immediately recognized the distinct description given for the suspect as an individual they had interaction with this summer,” said Finn.

“Within a few minutes of hitting the streets, the Crime Reduction Unit located the suspect in an area he was known to frequent and recovered the stolen mountain bike.”

The young bike owner had saved his money for months and bought the bike just this summer.

A 31 year old man from Alberta was arrested and is currently in custody facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Theft under $5,000 is a charge seen more often as bike thefts are on the rise in the city, according to the Vernon RCMP’s second-quarter police report which was discussed at city council on Monday.

Read More: Second-quarter police report shows assault, theft on the rise in Vernon

Read More: Vernon RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

Just Posted

Theft of Vernon teen’s stolen bike has happy ending

A 31 year old man from Alberta was arrested Wednesday and is currently in custody facing charges

Vernon man praises CMHA suicide grief support group

Vernon and District branch offers another session Sept. 4 to Oct. 23

Giant paper airplane set to launch in Vernon park

The Okanagan Science Centre invites the public to watch the takeoff on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

Riot on the Roof returns to top of Vernon Parkade

Party of the summer will rock out above the city

Crowd pumped for MMA return to Vernon

First card in 10 years set for Saturday at Vernon Curling Club

Paws! Join the cause and raise money for the BC SPCA

Sign up to walk in the annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Teamwork brings injured South Okanagan osprey back to its nest

A South Okanagan Osprey is back with its family after injuring itself

On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

She speaks out on menstruation, the wellness industry and vaccines

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny, high UV

Today’s weather forecast

RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

The incident involved a police chase, taser, and a destroyed vehicle

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

Most Read