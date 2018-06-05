Thefts from North Okanagan vehicles prompt RCMP Tweet

Four thefts in Coldstream overnight Sunday were the result of vehicles being left unlocked

A simple Tweet from Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP reminds people to lock up your vehicles and homes at all times following a rash of theft from autos in the Coldstream area overnight Sunday.

Four vehicles were entered easily in the Scenic Drive and Crestview Drive areas of Coldstream, as all four were unlocked.

“It goes to show when the bad guys are out walking, they’re checking door handles,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “We rarely find cases where windows are smashed; it would depend on what’s in the vehicle.”

In the four cases overnight Sunday, thieves helped themselves to wallets, electronic devices and spare change.

“If they see it, they will take it,” said Brett.

While the rash of thefts happened in a one-block radius in Coldstream, Brett said crooks do not target specific areas.

“It happens throughout the North Okanagan,” she said.

One of the areas particularly hard-hit during the summer months is Kal Lake Provincial Park, where people park in a lot, then either venture down a long hill to a couple of beaches, or they go hiking or biking into the park.

Marshall Field, in Okanagan Landing, is also a high theft-from-vehicles area as people park there to walk along the trail or watch/play soccer.

As in all cases, the best defence, said Brett, is to remove valuables from the car or lock them away out of sight and out of mind.

All thefts should be reported.

“Absolutely,” said Brett. “You never know, the M.O. (modus operandi) of the crook may be somebody we are already aware of.”


