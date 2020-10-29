There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
Skiing up Connaught Creek on Oct. 21. (Photo from Konrad Scheiber at upsideguiding.com)Skiing up Connaught Creek on Oct. 21. (Photo from Konrad Scheiber at upsideguiding.com)
Skiing to Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Julien Cossette Beaulieu)Skiing to Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Julien Cossette Beaulieu)
Keystone basin in October, north of Revelstoke. (Photo from Francois Bournival-roy)Keystone basin in October, north of Revelstoke. (Photo from Francois Bournival-roy)
Skiing in Balu Pass this October. (Photo by Francois Bournival-roy)Skiing in Balu Pass this October. (Photo by Francois Bournival-roy)
View of Balu Pass from Cheops, taken Oct. 25. (Photo by Étienne Doré-Guay)View of Balu Pass from Cheops, taken Oct. 25. (Photo by Étienne Doré-Guay)

It isn’t just snowy, it’s abnormal.

According to weather stations from Glacier National Park, there’s far more snow on the ground this fall than usual.

As of Oct. 28, there was a 47 cm snowpack at Rogers Pass, near the maintenance compound. In the last 54 years, the average snowpack was 13 cm. The Rogers Pass station is at 1,310 metres elevation.

For a weather station at roughly 1,900 metres, the snowpack is 109 cm, compared to a 54 year average of 46 cm.

READ MORE: Resort releases more details on upcoming operations

READ MORE: Winter cold snap heading for Revelstoke

In their seasonal forecast, the Weather Network predicted a wet October for most of B.C. However, the central and southern regions were expected to get more precipitation than normal and colder weather.

This winter La Nina is expected to return, which means typically above average amounts of precipitation and slightly below average temperatures for southern B.C. interior.

The winter permit system for Glacier National Park typically goes into effect in mid to late November. In Rogers Pass, explosive artillery fire is used on mountain slopes to protect highway and railway traffic from natural avalanches. The winter permit system separates skiers from artillery fire and resulting avalanches.

Typically, Rogers Pass gets an average of 10 metres of snowfall per year.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault
Next story
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Just Posted

A man was caught on surveillance taking a large outdoor heater from the patio at Intermezzo early morning Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Contributed)
WATCH: Heater theft leaves Vernon business cold

Patio heater stolen from Intermezzo, found trashed

The Kalamalka Lake water source was turned off due increased algae in Kalamalka Lake Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Stock photo)
Vernon water source shut off due to algae increase

Regional district says the switch from Kal Lake to Duteau Creek water is out of abundance of caution

SilverStar Mountain Resort is nominated as one of 20 of North America’s most favourite ski resorts in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2020. Winners will be announced Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)
SilverStar tapped as one of North America’s favourites by USA Today

‘We are so humbled to be nominated,’ says Vernon resort’s communications manager

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and a local Vernon man are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a unique piece of art stolen from Chris Saunders’ Okanagan Landing home Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Chris Saunders - Contributed)
Unique work of art stolen from Vernon man’s courtyard

‘Theft and trespass violations are getting out of control in Okanagan Landing’

Cat playing with little gerbil mouse on the table. Russia.
Morning Start: Cats bring humans “presents” because they think we can’t hunt for ourselves

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

According to 54 years of data from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

Myra Canyon SCARE park is located in Kelowna, British Columbia. (Photo - Twila Amato)
VIDEO: Kelowna scare park cranks up the horror

Open Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bear sightings have been reported in a residential area in Summerland in late October. The Conservation Officer Service is urging people to take measures so bears are not drawn to the area (Black Press file photo)
Bear sightings reported from Summerland neighbourhood

Conservation Officer Service urges people not to leave garbage outside

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Melissa Leveque claims that on June 2, 2020 she spilled hot tea on her lap due to negligence on the part of staff at Penticton’s Riverside Starbucks drive-thru. (Google maps photo)
Woman sues Starbucks over hot tea spill at Penticton drive-thru

Melissa Leveque claims she suffered second degree burns, seeking $35,000

Most Read