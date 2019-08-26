A police officer patrols the Bernard Ave. and Richter St. protest on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (Rick Wonnacott)

‘There’s no room for a rib fest’: protesters shut down Okanagan streets

Green-shirts peacefully protested over the carnivorous weekend

Two major intersections were shut down for a period of time on Sunday, Aug. 25, by protesters in green shirts advocating for animal rights and climate action.

Seventy-five protesters lined the cross walks at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street and Harvey Avenue and Richter Street.

“In the midst of a climate crisis, there’s no room for a rib fest,” 25-year-old Kelowna Climate Save member Tessa Gordey said. “(Protesting) was not fun for us… but we need to wake up and make changes.”

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

READ MORE: RibFest Kelowna’s top moments

RibFest Kelowna spurred the protesters to take a stand, with Kelowna being one of the many meat festival locations that have been met with activists.

Gordey, a vegan of eight years, said the protesters received both support and frustration, but that it’s imperative for people to consider what their habits are doing to the planet.

“Why cause the most amount of harm possible when you can choose the least?” she said.

Proceeds from the volunteer-driven RibFest go towards charities such as the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise, among other international programs.

The hard part for Gordey and fellow protesters, she said, is they know the festival’s proceeds are donated, but the charities are, ironically, helping those most affected by climate change.

Representatives from RibFest Kelowna said, “We cannot make everyone happy.”

Carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide released through livestock production accumulates to 10 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Canadian government. This is excluding emissions from fossil fuels or fertilizer production.

Outside of Canada, agriculture emissions in developing countries have increased by 32 per cent between 1990 and 2005. The subsequent deforestation and harmful agricultural practices represent about a third of global emissions, according to Agri-Food Canada.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Maxime Bernier blames billboard woes on ‘totalitarian leftist mob’
Next story
Women accused of defaming ex-UBC prof Steven Galloway ordered to share emails

Just Posted

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Exploring the art of idling at Vernon’s Caetani House

A screening with Korean artist-in-residence Hyemin Park in the Caetani Centre Library

Doggie Duathlon raises heartbeats and charity funds

Canines and their humans covered up to eight and a half kilometres on land and water

Human Condition comedy tour benefits Okanagan charities

Shows in Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna

Young woman missing en route to 100 Mile House from Vernon has been found

Amy Anonby’s mother is reporting that her daughter has been located

The power of Pets and Seniors

The four-legged friend you never knew you needed…

Plane crash at Salmon Arm airport, elderly occupants sustain non-life threatening injuries

Emergency crews on scene

Pattullo Bridge project budget unchanged as bids come in

Builders wary about union-only rules, contractor group says

Okanagan draws in Metro Vancouver softball star

Jessica Podskalny will pitch for UBC Okanagan in their inaugural softball season

Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests

UBC study found that food insecurity is a bigger issue now than 11 years ago

Stolen truck involved in two North Shuswap collisions minutes apart

RCMP seek identity of driver, believed injured, as well as woman in blue pickup truck

Rebounding osprey population evident in Shuswap

Growth attributed to nesting platforms and ban on the use of DDT

South Okanagan chef’s soup for the soul to help the homeless

Chef Victor Bongo is selling his famous soup from his restaurant in Naramata as a fundraiser

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Most Read