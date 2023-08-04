Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press file photo)

These are the drones we are looking for: 2 recent incidents near Kelowna airport

‘Flying a drone in the vicinity of an airport poses a significant safety risk’

Concerns and warnings from RCMP after two drone incidents near Kelowna International Airport (YLW) in the past two weeks.

Around 5 p.m. on July 27, RCMP were made aware of a personal drone being operated north of Wood Lake in the flight path of the airport.

Then on Aug. 3, there was another report that a drone was flying within the 5. 6km no-fly zone around YLW.

Both events are being investigated by RCMP.

Two drone incidents near Kelowna International Airport, July 27 and Aug. 3, have prompted warnings from the RCMP. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

“Flying a drone in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights but also to the members of the general public below,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The incidents prompted RCMP and YLW officials to issue a warning surrounding the dangers that drones pose to commercial and non-commercial aircraft.

“We also encourage you to call the police immediately if you notice suspicious activity or witness the dangerous operation of a drone towards persons, properties, other aircraft, or within 5.5kms of any airport,” added Della-Paolera.

RCMP asks drone operators to respect the safety tips and guidelines as outlined by Transport Canada.

