These Greater Vernon rec services require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Vernon residents over the age of 12 must now show proof of vaccine in some events and activities through the Greater Vernon Recreation Services as the province’s order comes into effect Monday, Sept. 13.

Those looking to work out at the Recreation Centre Fitness Gym, walk around Kal Tire Place or partake in indoor group recreational classes and activities will have to present their BC Vaccine Card — those 19 and older must also show their government-issued photo ID.

Indoor sports for adults, 22 years or older, including drop-in sports such as volleyball, hockey and user-group rentals, plus spectators must also present their cards.

Attendees of ticketed events, such as concerts, theatre and dance, with 50-plus people are all required to show proof of vaccination.

Programs and services in the Vernon Aquatic Centre, youth sports — including adult coaches, volunteers and spectators — and all youth programming offered by Recreation Services, and the adults needed to assist with running the programs are exempt from the order and don’t need to show proof of vaccination.

For more information on provincewide restrictions, visit gov.bc.ca/covid19. For more detail on recreation activities and programs, visit gvrec.ca.

