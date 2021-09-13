Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

These Greater Vernon rec services require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Indoor ticketed events, adult sports and walking track at Kal Tire Place all require vaccination card

Vernon residents over the age of 12 must now show proof of vaccine in some events and activities through the Greater Vernon Recreation Services as the province’s order comes into effect Monday, Sept. 13.

Those looking to work out at the Recreation Centre Fitness Gym, walk around Kal Tire Place or partake in indoor group recreational classes and activities will have to present their BC Vaccine Card — those 19 and older must also show their government-issued photo ID.

Indoor sports for adults, 22 years or older, including drop-in sports such as volleyball, hockey and user-group rentals, plus spectators must also present their cards.

Attendees of ticketed events, such as concerts, theatre and dance, with 50-plus people are all required to show proof of vaccination.

Programs and services in the Vernon Aquatic Centre, youth sports — including adult coaches, volunteers and spectators — and all youth programming offered by Recreation Services, and the adults needed to assist with running the programs are exempt from the order and don’t need to show proof of vaccination.

For more information on provincewide restrictions, visit gov.bc.ca/covid19. For more detail on recreation activities and programs, visit gvrec.ca.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates on proof of vaccinations

READ MORE: Missing hikers in SilverStar area located, says Vernon Search and Rescue

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates on proof of vaccinations
Next story
Mounties identify murder victim found at Penticton high school

Just Posted

Vernon council paid tribute to late councillor Dalvir Nahal at their first meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, since the two-term councillor’s passing. Nahal, 45, died Sunday, Sept. 5, following a 10-year battle with cancer. (File photo)
Byelection planning underway to fill Vernon council seat

VSAR dispatched 22 search and rescue members to locate the couple. Teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops also helped with the search. (Contributed)
Missing hikers’ campfire snuffed north of Vernon

Smoke may continue to be seen from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Contributed)
White Rock Lake wildfire no longer ‘under control’

With winter months drawing closer, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared, and drive safely. (Pixabay)
Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap