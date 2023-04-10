(Draven Heitt/ Submitted)

‘They have my back on and off the track’: Kelowna BMXer ready to race with new sponsor

Cyclepath Kelowna sponsors local BMX athlete

A Kelowna BMX rider signed a contract with a local bike shop, that will keep him ripping.

“They have my back on and off the track,” said Draven Heitt about his new sponsor, Cyclepath Kelowna.

Heitt is currently training, while working full time, to compete in the B.C. bicycle motocross, or BMX, circuit.

He said that the sponsorship helps him to focus on training without having to worry about his gear.

“It also helps out your pocket a bit.”

The crew at Cyclepath helps Heitt keep his bike race-ready with regular maintenance and repairs.

“These guys have been my local bike shop my entire life.”

Cyclepath sponsors several Kelowna riders and keeps them kitted out with all of the fastest gear and bikes.

Heitt is riding a new Haro brand bike.

Throughout the week, Heitt can be found working out at Planet Fitness, while he also has a sponsorship for riding at the BMX track behind the Rutland Activity Centre. Kelowna BMX holds weekly races and practices for all ability levels and ages.

Heitt said that the club has members ranging from 3 to 40 years old.

