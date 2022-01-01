Thieves broke into a Canada Post mailbox in Lake Country Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (Jamie Lynn/Facebook)

Thieves break into Lake Country mailboxes

Contents were stolen from mailboxes in the Ponderosa Drive and Old Mission Road area

Some Lake Country residents won’t be getting their late Christmas presents in the mail after thieves broke into a Canada Post mailbox Saturday (Jan. 1).

The mailbox is located in the Ponderosa Drive and Old Mission Road area. Resident Jamie Lynn said she found an empty Amazon box addressed to a neighbour on the Pelmewash Parkway.

When she went to return the box, she discovered the mailboxes had been forcibly opened and that the contents were stolen.

“If anybody on Ponderosa or old Mission is missing anything contact the lake country police,” Lynn said in a Facebook post on the Lake Country Rant and Rave page.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

