Thieves bust down door to steal alcohol, a Samurai sword, and a violin

People, apparently, will steal the oddest combinations of things.

Princeton RCMP are investigating a break in to a residence on Auburn Crescent that occurred sometime between April 3 and April 10.

According to RCMP Corporal Chad Parsons the homeowners were away when someone kicked in the front door and made off with alcohol, a Samurai sword, and a violin.

The incident was reported April 11.

Parsons said police are looking for leads.

“If someone saw anything suspicious around that time, give us a call.”

The RCMP non-emergency line is 250-295-6911.

