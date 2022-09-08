(Contributed)

Thieves once again target Wilson’s Landing Fire Station

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night (Sept. 7)

An investigation is underway in West Kelowna after a break and enter at the Wilson’s Landing Fire Station.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night (Sept. 7), the West Kelowna RCMP and the station’s fire chief responded to the scene after learning the alarms were ringing. Upon arrival, it was found to be a break and enter.

It’s unknown if it was just one person or if there were multiple suspects. An alarm was triggered when the building was entered and several items were stolen.

According to Corp. Judith Bertrand, the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department provides services including medical response and fire suppression to the community.

The station was previously broken into in February 2021.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert for Jack Creek wildfire near Glenrosa

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school need for portables keeps growing

