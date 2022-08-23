(File photo)

(File photo)

Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from northern B.C. school district works yard

Police called to 100 Mile House School District 27 yard last Monday

Police are seeking information on a large fuel theft – 13,000 litres – in 100 Mile House.

On Monday (Aug. 22), 100 Mile RCMP were called to the School District 27 yard. A person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava on surveillance video. It is believed the suspect was in the yard at 11 p.m. on Saturday until Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Evidence at the scene suggests a fuel line was put through the fence and into the fuel tank, police said. It is believed the person responsible would have a large truck with a fuel storage tank in it, due to the volume of fuel stolen.

Police are looking for witnesses, as well as anyone who has dashcam footage from within the area.


lauren.keller@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeSchool District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver airlifted off Highway 3 after serious crash near Similkameen Falls
Next story
Moscow seeks a ‘sense of normal’ amid Ukraine conflict

Just Posted

The Okanagan Valley’s Cod Gone Wild, fronted by Vernon’s Andrew Mercer (centre), will help kick off the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon tonight (Tuesday, Aug. 23) with a free concert during Huddle in the Park at Polson Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)
Huddle in the Park kicks off Kalamalka Bowl festivities in Vernon

Critical care air ambulance paramedics stationed in Kamloops now have full-time access to blood products for life-saving transfusions. (File photo)
Kamloops, Kelowna air ambulance paramedics now equipped for life-saving transfusions

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a trio of suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle and property Monday, Aug. 22. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan trio face multitude of charges in stolen vehicle, property incident

Time Winery in Penticton is one of the finalists in this year’s Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building awards. Photo courtesy Time Winery
The Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards are back

Pop-up banner image