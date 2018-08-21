Thieves steal 7,000 litres of diesel from Cherryville business

Approximately 6,680 litres of diesel fuel were taken from an outdoor tank.

On Aug. 20, the RCMP received a report from a Cherryville business located at 748 East Highway 6 that a large quantity of diesel fuel and oil were stolen sometime Sunday evening and Monday morning. Approximately 6,680 litres of diesel fuel were taken from an outdoor tank along with numerous 20-litre buckets of motor oil from a storage shed.

The value lost for this company is approximately $6,000 in fuel and oil, which can cause distributions to their business and livelihood, said Const. Kelly Brett. It would appear that a large vehicle or two, possibly pulling a trailer, were used to effectively remove the fuel from the tank.

Anyone with any information in regards to this theft is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (Lumby Detachment) at 250-547-2151. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

