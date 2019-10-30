Thieves use chainsaw to slice into Kamloops ATMs

Kamloops RCMP are searching for two men in relation to the thefts

  Oct. 30, 2019 1:05 p.m.
Kamloops Mounties are looking for a pair of robbery suspects who used a chainsaw to slice into a pair of ATMs last week.

The thefts occurred last Tuesday and Wednesday, both during early morning hours at a pair of retailers in the city.

According to police, two masked suspects smashed open the front door of the Valleyview Save-On-Foods at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 22 and broke into an ATM machine using a Stihl gas-powered chainsaw, stealing cash from within.

Surveillance video shows the suspects driving away in a white pick-up truck that was reported stolen later that morning.

On Wednesday morning, at about 1:15 a.m., two people broke into the Rexall Store off Highway 5A in Aberdeen and cut open an ATM using the same type of saw, making off with money from within.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said surveillance video from the store shows the suspects to be the same individuals who broke into the Save-On-Foods the night before.

“One suspect is wearing a black hoodie and tan-coloured Carhartt pants. The other was wearing a plaid jacket with snap closures and black pants. Both wore masks and gloves,” she said in a police press release.

The stolen white pickup used in the first theft has since been recovered in Kamloops.

Kamloops RCMP is asking anyone who has knowledge of these thefts or who can identify the suspects to contact them at 250-828-3000 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

