Wasyl Shapka (or Szapka) was 26 at the Vernon Internment Camp at what is now W.L. Seaton Secondary School when he contracted the Spanish Flu and died in 1918. He is buried at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. (Vernon and District Family History Society photo)

Wasyl Shapka (or Szapka) was 26 at the Vernon Internment Camp at what is now W.L. Seaton Secondary School when he contracted the Spanish Flu and died in 1918. He is buried at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. (Vernon and District Family History Society photo)

Thirty lives lost in Vernon during Spanish Flu outbreak a century ago

Vernon’s population prior to First World War was 3,000; flu hit all ages

More than a century ago, a worldwide pandemic hit Vernon hard.

A total of 31 people died as a result of, or in relation to, the Spanish Flu, which ran from January 1918 to December 1920. Vernon’s population prior to the start of the First World War in 1914 was approximately 3,000.

The strain of influenza was unusually deadly, the first of the two pandemics involving H1N1 influenza virus. It affected 500 million people across the world, including the Arctic and remote Pacific islands, and killed 50 to 100 million people, or three to five per cent of the world’s population.

Fast forward to 2021, Vernon – population 40,000+ – and the world are still battling the COVID-19 virus which has killed approximately 20 citizens in local care facilities since the outbreak was declared in March 2020.

Most influenza outbreaks disproportionately kill juvenile, elderly, or already weakened patients; in contrast, the 1918 pandemic predominantly killed previously healthy young adults.

“Modern research, using virus taken from the bodies of frozen victims, has concluded that the virus kills through a cytokine storm (overreaction of the body’s immune system),” said Lawrna Myers from the Vernon and District Family History Society. “The strong immune reactions of young adults ravaged the body, whereas the weaker immune systems of children and middle-aged adults resulted in fewer deaths among those groups.”

READ MORE: Oyama scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

Vernon and District Family History Society records show that of the 31 people who died of the flu, one-third were between the ages of 20 and 35; two were infants under the age of one; two were teenagers, 18 and 19, and six were in their 40s or 50s.

The two eldest persons to succumb were Mary Jane Linton, aged 74, and Rachel Lowes Fletcher, 75.

Waysl Szapka (or Shapka) was in the Vernon Internment Camp, what is now W.L. Seaton Secondary School, which opened in the First World War to house prisoners who were Ukrainian along with other Europeans. He was 26 and is buried at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Frank Bailey, 25, had been employed for several years at Megaw’s Garage and, according to the Vernon News, “was a fine type of young man” who lived with his mother, Mrs. W.B.V. Bailey. He died Oct. 29, 1918, leaving behind a brother, Herbert, who was in the army serving in Europe, brother Clarence at home, and two sisters at home, and one attending college at the coast. The paper said all three sisters were “unfortunately ill with influenza.”

Many of the Vernon victims were buried at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

READ MORE: Six COVID-19 deaths over weekend throughout Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon internment camp shut down 100 years ago


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An ad from the Kelowna newspaper in 1918 from the city’s mayor, closing public and private places to prevent the spread of the Spanish Flu. (Photo contributed)

An ad from the Kelowna newspaper in 1918 from the city’s mayor, closing public and private places to prevent the spread of the Spanish Flu. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Bylaw helps solve Enderby farmers’ coyote conundrum
Next story
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Just Posted

Gord Wilson is one of the artists featured in the second part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre's Focus online series Feb. 4-7. (VDPAC photo)
Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

Series debuted to more than 1,200 viewers, episode 2 coming up

(Photo: Hal Brindley/Dreamstime)
Bylaw helps solve Enderby farmers’ coyote conundrum

The Smith family was previously stuck between coyotes threatening livestock and noise complaints

Quarterly statistics recently released by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP show an overall decline in calls for service and overall crime in Vernon in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crime down in Vernon, domestic violence on the rise: RCMP report

Insights come from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Fourth Quarter 2020 policing report

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

Estella May Linton is one of 31 people from Vernon who died from the effects of the Spanish Flu during the worldwide pandemic from 1918-1920. She is buried at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. (Vernon and District Family History Society photo)
Thirty lives lost in Vernon during Spanish Flu outbreak a century ago

Vernon’s population prior to First World War was 3,000; flu hit all ages

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Hands-only CRP has been proven to be far more effective than mouth-to-mouth and is far safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Leon Baranowski, B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedic practice leader. (BCEHS stock photo)
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Paramedics share tips after civilians perform safe CPR on cardiac arrest patient in B.C. park

(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

This brings the total to 231 cases, since the cluster was declared 49 days ago

Summerland Secondary
COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Secondary School

A letter was sent home to parents Feb. 2

(Contributed)
COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence declared over

There were 46 cases — 41 residents and five staff — and four deaths linked to the outbreak

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

Most Read