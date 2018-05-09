Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. completed its first round of testing for a new nationwide emergency alert system on Wednesday, but not everyone got the message.

The alert was scheduled to go off on cellphones with an LTE connection, radio and broadcast TV platforms at 1:55 p.m. PST.

British Columbians took to social media with mixed reviews. Some with Android phones reported getting the text message a whole two minutes later than what was planned.

Others said they didn’t receive a text message at all, while their colleagues or neighbours on different mobile providers had no problems.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ordered wireless providers to implement the alert system to distribute warnings of imminent safety threats, such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats earlier this year.

Mobile users in Ontario and Quebec were supposed to receive alerts on their devices Monday as part of a test of the regulator-mandated warning system, which was supposed to be fully in place by April 6.

No alerts were registered on devices in Quebec, while only some mobile subscribers in Ontario received the signal.

More to come.

Most Read