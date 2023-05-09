A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system. A test of the alert system will take place across B.C. at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system. A test of the alert system will take place across B.C. at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

This is only a test: Emergency alert goes off in Vernon

On Wednesday a B.C.-wide test will be conducted, as well as an emergency siren at Predator Ridge

The City of Vernon is giving residents a heads up that emergency alert systems will be tested locally and across the province on Wednesday, May 10.

An emergency alert system test takes place across B.C. tomorrow, triggering notifications on television, radio and people’s cell phones. The test is for the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

According to the Alert Ready website, the test will be conducted at 1:55 p.m. PST.

Testing of the system is indented to increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations so that residents can be ready in the event of an actual emergency.

It is also intended to validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended.

In conjunction with the Alert Ready test, a new emergency siren that was recently installed in the Predator Ridge area will be audibly tested at the same time. The test will last about three minutes.

People in the Predator Ridge area may hear a wailing sound with a cycle of high and low pitch tones while the testing is taking place. Tomorrow’s use of the siren is only for testing purposes, and no action is required by the public.

The emergency siren is an initiative of the Predator Ridge Community Safety group, who made a request to city council to have the device installed at Fire Station 3, to enhance emergency communications if ever an evacuation was needed due to a wildfire.

The Alert Ready system and emergency siren are being tested in the middle of Emergency Preparedness Week, a national event supported by Public Safety Canada. To learn more about Emergency Preparedness Week, or how to prepare to respond to an emergency, visit getprepared.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Vernon resort tests emergency siren today

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Emergency alert systemVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province prepared as temperatures poised to surge in B.C., says emergency minister
Next story
Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

Just Posted

A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system. A test of the alert system will take place across B.C. at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
This is only a test: Emergency alert goes off in Vernon

Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45 has been a fixture at 32nd Avenue and 30th Street for 70 years, and the club itself has been serving the community for more than a century. But a couple of moves made by the city to the club’s facility has the Elks wondering about its downtown future. (Google Maps)
Vernon Elks look to city for assurances of future

Hailey Lewis-Crowder
UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found

The Vernon Pickleball Association wants to move into phase three of its development at Marshall Fields with the construction of a new facility. Vernon council will be given a presentation by the association at its next meeting Monday, May 8, 2023. (Vernon Pickleball Association photo)
UPDATE: Vernon Pickleball Association looking to expand facility

Pop-up banner image