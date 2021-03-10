‘This is serious’: Armstrong mayor on near-misses in crosswalks

A letter to City of Armstrong council calls for more action to slow traffic in school zones after a child was clipped in a crosswalk in late January 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

The City of Armstrong is looking into sidewalk safety after a series of complaints regarding dangerous motorists and near-misses involving children came forward to council and police.

A boy was “clipped” by a vehicle while he was crossing near Armstrong Elementary School in January, but this isn’t an isolated incident.

Today (March 10), an Armstrong resident took to social media saying he witnessed his neighbour’s son almost get hit by a vehicle while crossing Becker Street on his way to school.

Clint Wiebe said if he hadn’t honked his horn when he did, the boy would have likely been struck.

“This is serious,” Mayor Chris Pieper said. “We know that. We received another letter from a parent asking that a four-way stop be set up at Becker and Rosedale.

“We’ll look at that and other ways to improve safety not just there, but for the whole town,” he said.

Bruce Austin first wrote council in October last year calling for a crosswalk at the problematic intersection, but said he never heard back. In a new letter, which was included in the March 8 council agenda, Austin stepped it up a notch urging for a four-way stop.

“With the weather starting to get better, motorcycles and vehicles are already speeding, more than in winter conditions on Rosedale Avenue (Racedaily)…,” Austin wrote. “I have asked many residents in the area and they all say this would be great to have.”

In February, Melanie Law Oke called for traffic calming strategies. Speed bumps, more photo radar and sidewalks were among her suggested solutions.

Community Services manager Warren Smith is compiling comments from the public regarding crosswalks and speed reduction to bring to council once it’s complete.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been contacted for comment.

