The Ride to Conquer Cancer’s 11th annual event raised $9.1 million for the BC Cancer Foundation, bringing its historical total up to more than $105 million. (Submitted Photo)

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

Vernon residents among participants in the 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer on Aug. 24

  • Aug. 24, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  News

B.C.’s largest cycling fundraiser drew 2,100 riders for a more than 200-kilometre trek in support of the BC Cancer Foundation.

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24, at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Grounds in Surrey. Across all its years the Ride has now eclipsed the $100 million mark in cancer fundraising.

This year’s ride helped raise $9.1 million for the Foundation.

“In 11 epic years, the Ride to Conquer Cancer has played an essential role in breaking down cancer and saving lives in our province,” said Sarah Roth, president and CEO, BC Cancer Foundation.

More than 47 research projects have now been supported by the event, advancing care for more than 77,000 cancer patients in B.C.

“We ride and raise funds to honour those currently facing the disease, for those we’ve lost and to fuel the work of the incredible scientists and clinicians at BC Cancer. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank all riders, donors, volunteers, crew, sponsors and supporters for your commitment as we cycle together to change outcomes,” she added.

Mike Kreuger was among the Vernon residents to participate in the race. Kreuger’s wife, Meghan, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and taking part in The Ride was a means for him to get off the sidelines and shake off feelings of helplessness.

“Being able to fundraise was a way that I could participate in Meghan’s journey and feel that I’m doing something to prevent this from happening to our daughter Maddison,” he said in an interview last month.

Another local – Jess Morgan – got a team of Vernon residents together for the event. Morgan was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. It was her first year forming a cycling team but the sixth time she has taken part in The Ride herself.

“We are all mountain bikers turning to spandex with the same goal in mind – ride to conquer cancer,” Morgan said in July.

Wheaton Precious Metals has sponsored The Ride since 2014. Their cycling team, The Silver Bullets, has raised more than $1.5 million in 10 years.

“As presenting sponsor, Wheaton Precious Metals is honoured to be a part of the Ride and its many years of success and outstanding impact,” said Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals.

“We’d like to congratulate and thank all Riders who are changing outcomes for patients and their families each time they hit the pavement and pedal every kilometre with pride.”

The Ride doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon: dates for the 12th annual event are slated for Aug. 29 – 30, 2020. More details can be found at www.conquercancer.ca or by calling (888) 771-2453.

