Thousands flock to Day 2 of Armstrong IPE

Attendance up over opening day Wednesday; 119th annual Armstrong fair runs through Sunday

Better weather, more people.

Attendance was up during the second day of the 119th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong.

“We had 15,284 people today,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson. “It was a fantastic day and great weather for the most part.”

More than 13,000 showed up on opening day Wednesday, which was plagued by intermitten rain showers.

Friday’s schedule can be found in the picture, below.

Entertainment on the Ram Truck Stage runs from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Talent on the Kids World Stage will be performing from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour goes each night at 7 p.m. The tour shootout finals are Sunday at 7 p.m.

Presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, the Interior Provincial Exhibition parade is Saturday at 10 a.m.

More than 90 entries have been accepted to date – community, business, bands, equestrian units, floats, mascots, animal units and vintage vehicles.

Viewing area for the parade is along Pleasant Valley Road beginning at Memorial Park through to the corner of Smith Drive and Rosedale Avenue. Although entries will continue along Rosedale to Pleasant Valley to disband, this is not a viewing area for the parade.

Take advantage of the green space at Memorial Park and along Pleasant Valley Road across from Armstrong Collison and Armstrong Bottle Depot.

A reminder that access into downtown Armstrong will be very limited during the parade. Visitors are asked to be in town before road closures begin at 9:30 a.m.

Can’t get into town before 9:30 a.m.? Please use alternate routes via Otter Lake and/or Lansdowne Roads.

The IPE entry gates open at 7:30 a.m. Come early, get a parking spot, enjoy breakfast at one of of the local eateries and then watch the parade before heading to the fair.



