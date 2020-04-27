At around 3:45 p.m. Penticton Fire Department started receiving numerous calls regarding power outages, alarms, and lines down. (Phil McLachlan/Western News/File)

Thousands of South Okanagan residents without power

Windstorm causing damage, alarms around South Okanagan

Update, 4:15 p.m. – The City of Penticton confirmed 4000 customers served by the Westminster Substation are without power.

The affected area is bounded by: City limits to the north, City limits to the east, City limits to the west and Huth Avenue to the South.

According to a post on their Facebook page, City of Penticton crews are mobilizing to switch the impacted customers to the Carmi and Huth Substations. The work should take about two hours to complete. Some areas will be completed earlier.

3:40 p.m. – High winds have caused lines to come down in several areas of the South Okanagan, including Naramata and parts of Penticton.

Authorities are responding to lines down in Naramata, and also lines down on Penticton’s Carmi Avenue.

Approximately 1177 customers in the Naramata area are without power, with an estimated restore time of 6 p.m.

On Carmi Avenue, multiple calls have been received regarding power lines down and around vehicles, with people potentially driving over them.

Penticton Fire Department is responding.

At 3:52 p.m., Penticton Fire Department reported a line down, with a tow truck blocking the road. Close to 4 p.m., they reported that City of Penticton electrical was on scene.

Within the hour responders have also attended a stalled elevator on Wade Avenue West, multiple alarms, and smoke coming from a pump station on Okanagan Lake.

The Fortis BC Outage map can be viewed here: https://outages.fortisbc.com/Outages.

More to come.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Windstorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak
Next story
‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Just Posted

COVID-19: Paid parking not enforced in Vernon for 2 more weeks at least

In response to the novel coronavirus, free metered parking extended for now

COVID-19: North Okanagan businesses get a boost

Community Futures provides emergency loans

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Spallumcheen brushing program draws resident’s ire

Man says the township’s program is damaging roads

Vernon physio’s registration cancelled

Stephen Witvoet is facing sentencing on nine counts of sexual assault

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Thousands of South Okanagan residents without power

Windstorm causing damage, alarms around South Okanagan

West Kelowna app developer offers free take-out apps to B.C. restaurants

Jeremy Buhler said he wants to help small and local restaurants during the pandemic

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Spark Joy: Happy projects for your quaran-time

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Shuswap mask maker allegedly scammed by person claiming to be with Interior Health

Resident says person who took homemade masks tried to sell them online

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

Most Read