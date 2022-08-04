A private security company has been hired after threats made towards town hall. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Threats against Princeton town hall force private security measures

Mayor Spencer Coyne stated the threats were credible, and staff was on edge

Following threats made towards Princeton town hall, a private security company has been hired to ensure the safety of municipal staff.

“We received a credible threat…We weren’t taking any chances,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Coyne declined to name the nature of the threat, but admitted that staff“were on edge” until security arrived.

A guard was sitting just inside the front door of the office on Thursday, August 4.

“I have to make sure our staff is safe,” said Coyne.

The mayor said he is unsure when the security company will no longer be required.

