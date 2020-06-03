Three men were arrested on June 2, 2020 in Oliver, B.C. when police found and seized assault rifles and controlled substances at a residence following reports of shots fired. (Contributed)

Three arrests on guns, drug charges after shots fired in South Okanagan

Two men from Penticton involved in arrests at Oliver home with assault rifles and drugs

Three men have been arrested in Oliver following reports of multiple shots being fired.

All three men involved have been arrested for firearms offences, while one is also facing drug-related charges.

Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP responded about 7 p.m., on June 2, to reports of gunshots fired near a residence on Pine Ridge Drive in Oliver. Officers located spent shell casings on the ground and apprehended three adult men.

A search warrant was executed on the residence where police seized two assault-style semi-automatic firearms, a quantity of ammunition, methamphetamine and cocaine.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle

David James O’Brien, 43, the resident, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, careless use/storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a controlled substance. O’Brien remains in custody and will appear in court on June 11 in Penticton.

The two other men, aged 39 and 33 years old, both of Penticton, have been released on undertakings to appear in court on Sept. 9, on firearms charges.

“Any offences involving firearms or drugs will be aggressively investigated,” said Oliver RCMP Commander, Brian Evans. “Persons involved in this type of criminal activity will be held accountable.”

READ MORE: Osoyoos man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope
Next story
COVID-19: Historic North Okanagan ranch set for soft opening

Just Posted

Okanagan resort ready to sparkle post COVID-19

Sparkling Hill ready to reopen following more than two months of being closed

COVID-19: Historic North Okanagan ranch set for soft opening

O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen will open under social distancing rules Wednesday, June 17

Enderby grads celebrated in social distancing ceremony

Class of 2020 from A.L. Fortune honoured with cap-and-gown photos, assembly

Vernon business parked by COVID-19

Social distancing requirements curb Bitterman’s Driving Service

$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

Successful proposal for Westkal Road comes ‘well within project budget’

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Boomer Talk: The art and science of relaxation

Meditation is a great way to stay relaxed and fight anxiety

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, highway has been closed for 10 hours in both directions

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park opening for the season

The Lake Country zipline is scheduled to open on June 12

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

No criminality in the 2019 death of woman found on Kelowna beach

Caitlin was found deceased on Gyro Beach on April 21, 2019

Transport truck driver walks away from serious crash on Highway 1

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

Most Read