Snow on a highway near Whistler. (Brad604/Twitter)

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

It’s getting frosty in B.C.’s interior, as three cities recorded record low temperatures on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said Prince George recorded a low of -12.1 C, beating a 1950 record of -9.4 C.

In the Cariboo, the mercury hit -8.4 C in Quesnel, slightly below -8.3 C from 1950.

Clinton saw the most drastic change, with -14.2 C, down from -5 C in 2012.

READ MORE: B.C.’s winter tire rules in effect for most highways

Snow has already begun to fall in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, as well as Yoho and Kootenay parks and mountain passes through the Shuswap, and north and east Columbia regions.

Even down in the relatively mild Lower Mainland, drivers were scraping frost off their windshields Wednesday morning, which forecasters called the coldest day of fall so far.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Board of trade wants B.C. election referendum postponed as people try to understand it
Next story
Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Just Posted

Vernon mayoral candidates square off

Greater Vernon Chamber, Downtown Vernon Association co-host first public forum of campaign

Enderby event opens doors to alternative energy

National Bioenergy Day is Oct. 24

Windscreens added to Vernon tennis courts

Vernon association benefits from Vernon 55+ Games legacy

Vernon Vortex skaters pocket $5,000

Speed skating prize through Canadian sponsor

Enderby Curling Club best of the best

North Okanagan club will host open house to celebrate being named Curl BC’s Curling Club of the Year

It’s more than a workout, it’s about community

SpinCo in Kelowna claims their exercises classes are more about fun and friends

B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Maple Ridge, West Kelowna, Coquitlam party events net $4,000 in penalties

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Seasonal closure for Vernon sani-dump

The station at the Vernon Visitors Centre remains open until after Thanksgiving long weekend

Valley First named Vernon Winter Carnival presenting sponsor

Valley First will hold title for 59th, 60th Carnivals

No more Fortnite: Vancouver Canucks ban video games on the road

Alternative captain Bo Horvat says team makes adjustments as season begins with young roster

How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Acknowledges there’ll be problems

Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers

Attorney General David Eby models pharmaceutical case on long-running tobacco action

YMCA helps adults manage stress in the Okanagan

Mindful classes are helping young adults manage stress

Most Read